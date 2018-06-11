The biggest giveaway in Berkshire County returns for another summer of fun. It's Take Home a Highlander!

We will be broadcasting live up and down The Berkshires, giving listeners the chance to win keys to an all new, all wheel drive 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited. No more than 200 keys will be given away, and one of those keys will start up, and win one lucky listener, a 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited at the end of the summer.

Official rules will be released soon, but for those who have participated in the past, you are pretty familiar with how this phenomenal giveaway works. Take Home a Highlander is presented by Townsquare Media Berkshire, sponsored by Planet Fitness and Greylock Federal Credit Union.

If you want to win the 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited, you have to win a key. Here are the upcoming Take Home a Highlander live broadcasts:

June 17: M&M's Tap & Tavern, Rt. 20, New Lebanon, NY - 12-2 p.m.