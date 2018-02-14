Quentin Tarantino has not been having a great couple of weeks, what with Uma Thurman ’s shocking recounting of what happened to her on the set of Kill Bill following her Harvey Weinstein story, and a resurfaced interview in which Tarantino defends Roman Polanski ’s rape of Samantha Geimer when she was 13. Tarantino issued an apology for the interview, and he and Thurman both did some damage control after the Kill Bill story, but rumor has it his new movie that’s about Charles Manson but not really about Charles Manson might be in trouble.

Let me reiterate: the rumor is that Tarantino’s Manson murders movie might be on thin ice following his tumultuous week of bad publicity. This new info comes from a site called Showbiz 411 , so gather as many proverbial grains of salt as you can find for this. The movie is apparently already skating on thin ice with Sony because its budget is projected to be well over $100 million, and it’ll need to make more than $375 million worldwide when it opens to break even. Only one of Tarantino’s movies, Django Unchained , has ever done that.

Secondly, the Manson movie has already generated some raised eyebrows because of the decision to include Roman Polanski as a character, given our knowledge about Polanski now. His then-wife, Sharon Tate, was the Manson cult’s most famous victim, so it would be difficult to include her without also including Polanski. Nevertheless, people are mostly apprehensive about seeing how Polanski is going to be portrayed. If Tarantino is the subject of any more scrutiny in the coming weeks, Sony could be second-guessing their decision to finance his movie. The untitled film, which has the working title #9 , is expected to star Leonardo DiCaprio , Margot Robbie as Tate, Brad Pitt, and possibly Al Pacino . It’s set to hit theaters August 9, 2019.