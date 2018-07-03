The last we heard, Paramount revealed there were two Star Trek movies in the works. One will be the Star Trek Beyond sequel, helmed by the first female director in the franchise. The other will be Quentin Tarantino‘s R-rated Star Trek movie, believed to be separate from the current reboot series that started with J.J. Abrams’ 2009 film. But now some new info has arrived to suggest otherwise.

Zachary Quinto is expected to reprise his Spock next for the untitled Star Trek 4, alongside a returning Chris Hemsworth. That movie will be directed by Jessica Jones‘ S.J. Clarkson. Meanwhile, Tarantino’s separate and R-rated (or maybe not) Star Trek movie has been expected to take place outside of Abrams’ current Kelvin timeline. However, while stopping by the Happy Sad Confused podcast (h/t AV Club), Quinto said that, as far as he knows, he and the rest of the Kelvin crew are expected to be in Tarantino’s movie. Here are his comments, beginning around the 53-minute mark if you want to listen yourself:

My assumption is it’s with us. I mean, that’s how it’s been presented. I don’t know. Look, until deals are done and contracts are signed and schedules are cleared, nothing is set in stone. So anything can happen. My understanding is that Quentin had this idea that they were shaping it and forming it, and he’s off to do his Manson movie. And then it would be after that that [the 2009 cast] would maybe go and do one with him, which is pretty exciting, pretty cool.

Based on previous reports, it seems like Clarkson’s film is further along in development, while Tarantino’s is being written by The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith as the director finishes up Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But if Tarantino’s Star Trek features Quinto and the rest of the reboot cast, that suggests it could be a sequel to Clarkson’s Star Trek 4. Originally Paramount was developing three separate scripts, then condensed it to just two, Clarkson’s and one based on Tarantino’s pitch. So did they turn Tarantino’s idea into Star Trek 5? It all remains a mystery for now, but hopefully we hear more soon.