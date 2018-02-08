Watch Taylor Swift Tease Ed Sheeran in ‘End Game’ Behind the Scenes Clip

On Wednesday (February 7), Taylor Swift shared a behind the scenes clip from her "End Game" video shoot, in which she is doing to Ed Sheeran what any bestie would do: tease him.

In the clip, Sheeran is sitting perched on a couch arm, while Tay Tay sits on the cushions. "This is what he does, he tries to elevate himself, just, like, geographically" she says to the camera, "just so he can seem better than me." After accusing him of "peacocking," Ed Sheeran gives a very Ed Sheeran response.

"It's only 'cause you wear f*ckin' heels all the time," everyone's favorited red-headed singer-songwriter says to defend himself.

"Look what I did for you today!" T-Swift shouts back, lifting up a leg to show a sneakered, not heeled, foot.

Sheeran co-starred in the video for Swift's latest single, "End Game" — a song he also contributed vocals for — alongside fellow collaborator, Future.

T-Swift is gearing up for her Reputation Stadium tour, which is set to begin May 8 in Glendale, Arizona and sees the superstar travel the world. Meanwhile, Sheeran recently added eight more North American dates to his ÷ tour. Both tours are part of our 17can't miss tours of 2018.