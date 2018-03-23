Taylor Swift Posts Rare Political Statement

Taylor Swift has long been chastised for her political inaction, but after years of criticism, she's finally taking a public stance.

The " End Game " singer took to Instagram on Friday (March 23) to show her support for March for Our Lives , a protest for safer gun control laws organized by students who survived the Parkland shooting that left 17 dead in February.

"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship," Swift wrote. "I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again."

The rally, which will see local installments across the country, aims to combat the wave of gun violence that's plagued America in recent years.

"March For Our Lives is created by, inspired by, and led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar," the organization's website reads. "In the tragic wake of the seventeen lives brutally cut short in Florida, politicians are telling us that now is not the time to talk about guns. March For Our Lives believes the time is now."

Swift joins a number of celebrities backing the cause, including Justin Timberlake , Justin Bieber , and Lady Gaga . March for Our Lives is scheduled for March 24.