A 22-year-old man who's accused of stalking Taylor Swift and multiple other crimes was arrested inside her New York townhouse on Friday (April 20) after breaking in.

According to the Hollywood Reporter , police found Roger Alvarado asleep in the superstar's home in the Tribeca neighborhood when they responded to reports of a break-in. Alvarado, who lives in Homestead, Fla., was arrested and charged with stalking, burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing. Swift was not at home during the incident.

Alvarado was previously arrested at the same address on Feb. 13 after breaking the front door with a shovel.

Nastiest Lawsuits in Country Music

Swift has had multiple problems with stalkers and intruders at different homes she owns on both coasts over the years. Police arrested a Colorado man outside of her home in Beverly Hills on April 14; according to THR , authorities said that man was carrying a knife, a rope and ammunition when he was apprehended.

At the beginning of April, another man who was accused of multiple instances of stalking and harassing Swift over a period of years was sentenced to 10 years of probation . Frank Andrew Hoover pleaded guilty to repeatedly violating a restraining order Swift had against him, and he is required to stay at least one mile away from Swift and her family, as well as being tracked by GPS for one year. Hoover also agreed to undergo psychological testing and submit to random drug testing, take substance abuse classes and relinquish all of his firearms.

Swift released her latest album, Reputation, in November, and she's set to embark on a massive stadium world tour in support of it. Her last few albums have focused on pop, but she recently returned to her country roots when she collaborated on a new song, " Babe ," with Sugarland .