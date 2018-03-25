The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back, and flatter than ever. Take a first look at the new 2D Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , as Nickelodeon goes all-in with a first trailer.

Lacking an official premiere date for now, the new series features Ballers star Omar Miller as team leader Raphael, DuckTales voice Ben Schwartz as Leonardo, Silicon Valley star Josh Brener as Donatello, You’re the Worst favorite Brandon Mychal Smith as Michelangelo and Eric Bauza as Splinter. The Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham will play April, while John Cena voices the villainous “Baron Draxum.” Here’s how the new 2D series is described:

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reimagines the iconic series and breathes new life into the classic characters, with jagged-shelled Raphael as a snapping turtle, wielding twin tonfas as his weapons; Leonardo as a red-eared slider, using an ōdachi sword; Donatello as a soft-shell turtle, sporting a tech-bo staff; and Michelangelo as a box turtle, arming himself with a kusari-fundo. Along for the adventure is the Turtles’ most trusted ally, April O’Neil, a street savvy native New Yorker, and Splinter, father figure and sensei to the Turtles. The Turtles also hold distinct personality traits and skills: Raphael, as the oldest and biggest brother, is the leader full of enthusiasm and bravado; Leonardo, the self-professed coolest brother possesses irreverent charm and a rebel heart; Donatello is a mechanical genius and tech wizard whose ninja skills are second only to his coding; and Michelangelo, the youngest brother, is a skateboarder and artist who is wild and imaginative.

Prior Nickelodeon Turtles voice actor (and Raphael from the 1987 series) Rob Paulsen will voice direct the series, which itself is co-executive produced by Samurai Jack designer Andy Suriano and former Turtles supervising producer Ant Ward. The series is already ordered for 26 episodes, and will likely come forth with a premiere date soon.