Tennis and Baseball Highlight Local Sports

The Western Mass. Division III champion Lee girls tennis team saw their undefeated season end in a 5-0 loss to Central Mass. champion Hopedale Tuesday in a State Semifinal match at Forest Park in Springfield. The Wildcats can look forward to returning all their starters for the 2019 campaign.

In Great Barrington Little League action: Black Diamond defeated Aberdales 11-5. Devon Hanavan and Sparky Blanchard held Aberdales to 5 runs. Jacoby Vincellete and Gregory Kay played great defense and contributed with hits and a run scored. Dom Calutti, Blake Smith and Finn Gibbons led the offensive charge for Black Diamond. Simon Fife and Shaun Frank pitched well for Aberdales combining for 11 strikeouts. Cody Campbell and Jay Howard had a pair of hits and Kamdin Torrico and Kevin Dupont contributed hits.

In Great Barrington Minor League play: In a battle of the unbeaten teams, Aloisi Electric overcame Fairview 4-0. The game was scoreless into the 5th inning, due to outstanding pitching from Aloisi’s Aiden Decker and Fairview’s Cameron Coon. Aloisi pushed across the first run, with an RBI from Sam Dobson. They plated 3 more in the top of the 6th, with the big hit being an inside the park home run. Odin Sisco and Charlie Burdick had RBIs. Fairview battled back in the bottom of the 6th, loading the bases with 1 out. Winning pitcher Darius Taliafero then struck out the next 2 batters to end the game. Leading hitters for Fairview were Mike Pituski, Brady Kinna and Andrew Miller.