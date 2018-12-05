Thank You Sheffield Kiwanis (photos)

Sheffield Kiwanis held their 2018 Installation of Officers & Awards Dinner this past Saturday evening and WSBS was honored to be a part of the evening. It was a wonderful experience for myself and WSBS Station Manager, Dave Isby to be among a classy group of people that are bettering the community and the world one child at a time. Current Sheffield Kiwanis members received various awards as displayed in the pictures and captions below.

Other award recipients included the following:

Annie Rand - Kiwanis Member of the year

David Lewis and Theresa Collingwood - Legion of Merit for 20 years

Terry Chamberland - Lifetime Achievement Award for 2018 and the Citation from the House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Dave Isby and I were surprised when Dave Smith (Smitty) walked up to the podium and presented WSBS with an award. The award is in recognition and sincere appreciation of our ongoing commitment and dedicated service to the Southern Berkshire communities we serve. Dave made it clear to the members that WSBS continues to support Kiwanis and all that they do in the community with on-air PSA announcements and live interviews.

Dave discussed how easy it is for him to get a slot on the air during the morning show and promote upcoming events, fundraisers, raffles and more. To me and Dave Isby, we look at it as just doing our job but on the flip side we love supporting Sheffield Kiwanis. We have been doing it for over 26 years. We feel that Dave Smith, Pat Salvi and the rest of the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield are as much a part of our family as we are theirs.

To Sheffield Kiwanis from the bottom of my heart, thank you for recognizing WSBS as part of the Sheffield Kiwanis family. It's examples like these that remind me why I got into radio. Cheers!

Featured Image Caption : Dave Smith Jr. aka Smitty (left) Jesse Stewart (middle) Dave Isby (right)