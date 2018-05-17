The 11th Annual Truck Day Event Will be Here Soon

Truck Day is coming up this Sunday, May 20th from 10:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M. at Ski Butternut. The event, presented by Great Barrington Rotary is geared to be a family friendly event especially for the kids.

There will be all kinds of real trucks at Truck Day along with a variety of vehicles including race cars. Kids will be able to climb all over the trucks, honk horns and paint up/throw paint at the junker vehicles.

In addition, there will be music, games, food, drinks, face painting, a silent auction, and raffles. Plus the family will be able to compete in firetruck pulls. There will be firetruck pulls for adults and children. You can register a team or join one at Truck Day. Plus, Chief Charles Burger will be throwing out Truck Day t-shirts from the top of the ladder on one of the fire trucks. WSBS will be in attendance for the festivities.

All proceeds will benefit our community through the Great Barrington Rotary Club.