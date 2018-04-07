‘The Accountant,’ Somehow, Was the Most Rented Movie of 2017

(Pictured above: Us trying to figure out how this happened.)

Sometimes things just happen that are inexplicable: Your March Madness bracket, which you seeded perfectly , falls apart in the first few weeks. That new pair of pants you ordered online feel two sizes too small. The Accountant turns out to be the most-rented movie of 2017.

Yes, you read that right: The Accountant , which starred Ben Affleck as a savant who secretly keeps the books for various criminal organizations, topped the list of the most popular home rentals of last year, and, no, there’s no explanation included in The Hollywood Reporter ’s rundown of the MPAA’s report, if you were hoping we’d get one. Breaking from tradition, the MPAA included Netflix and home video in its annual report about the state of the film business, as well as a shoutout to the most rented movies. Others that made the list are Moana and Wonder Woman , which at least make more sense.

In case you forgot what The Accountant is about:

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Using a small-town CPA office as a cover, he makes his living as a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations. With a Treasury agent (J.K. Simmons) hot on his heels, Christian takes on a state-of-the-art robotics company as a legitimate client. As Wolff gets closer to the truth about a discrepancy that involves millions of dollars, the body count starts to rise.

Is the Affleck fanbase really that big? Is there an audience out there clamoring for movies like this that we just haven’t had a chance to hear? Your guess is as good as ours. It is, after all, getting a sequel .