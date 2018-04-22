The Berkshire Athenaeum Now Offers Free Library Alerts

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Berkshire Athenaeum is excited to offer patrons free “Wowbrary” email alerts that showcase the library’s newest items each week. The alerts feature the latest bestsellers, movies, music CDs, audio books, children’s titles, cookbooks, mysteries, travel guides, health books, science fiction, and more purchased by the library.

“This is a great new way to see in one place just how many great new titles we add to the collection each week,” says Alex Reczkowski, director of the Berkshire Athenaeum. “People are truly amazed, especially because they can reserve and borrow it all for free!”

Reczkowski notes that the new Wowbrary alerts are extremely convenient and quickly show what’s new, whether checked out or not, all from the convenience of one’s email.

The alerts help those interested in just specific topics, as Berkshire Athenaeum children's librarian Samantha Cesario points out. “It only takes a mouse click to see the newest arrivals appropriate for your child or teen. There’s a separate section on parenting. Teachers can quickly spot new resources for their classes,” she says.

Wowbrary alerts are free and do not require a library card. Go here to sign up or learn more.

The Berkshire Athenaeum serves a population of 43,655 and has 20,087 registered cardholders, who borrow 250,000 items each year. You can find more information here or contact the Reference Desk at 413-499-9480.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Berkshire Athenaeum for online and on-air use)