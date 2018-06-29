The Berkshire Botanical Garden Offers Self-Guided Audio Tours

Berkshire Botanical Garden has announced the addition of self-guided tours as visitors have another new option in exploring it's 23 gardens located at the intersection of Routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. The audio tours are available all summer long as this will allow visitors to walk at their own pace while listening to narrated commentary located throughout 21 points of interest throughout the 15 acre property. This audio tour is included with your price of admission and if you are a BBG member, you can take this tour free of charge.

Some points of interest include the original 1937 herb garden, the pond garden and their beautiful rose collection. This venture was created in conjunction with the BBG's education and horticultural departments as these presentations are presented by Sandpail Productions with Grace Angela Henry providing the narration during your exciting journey as you explore the various flora as these tours will also bring you the opportunity to commune with nature at it's best.

The Berkshire Botanical Garden is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm. For more information, call 413-298-3926 or log on to their web site by going here