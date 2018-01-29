The Berkshire Sports Network’s Play By Play Schedule

The Highschool basketball season is heating up and the Berkshire Sports Network is out on location giving you all of the play by play action. Join Jack Passetto and Dave Winchester as they call the action for the following games this week.

Tuesday, January 30th - Lee boys home to Drury - 6:45 P.M. pregame

Friday, February 2nd - Lee boys home to Mount Greylock - 6:45 P.M. pregame

Saturday, February 3rd - Mount Everett girls home to Drury - 4:45 P.M. pregame

New this year, you can listen to all of the games on the new WSBS app. So download it now! Just search "WSBS" in your app store and you'll be able to listen to the games on your smart mobile phone/device, tablet, computer...anything that contains apps. Best of all, the new WSBS app is FREE and rarely has any buffering issues. Plus it's a speedy download.

Also, you can listen to the games on any Amazon, Alexa enabled device including the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo show and more. To find out more about these devices and setting them up etc. Check out the station's Amazon/Alexa link: http://wsbs.com/wsbs-is-now-available-on-amazon-alexa-enabled-devices/