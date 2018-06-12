Looking for guaranteed employment in the next few years? Become a nurse.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of positions for registered nurses is expected to increase by 15 percent from 2016 to 2026, representing a job outlook that is significantly better than the average for this time frame. In 2017, the total employment of registered nurses nationwide was 2,906,840, nearly one percent of the U.S. population, and is expected to reach 3,393,200 by 2026.

Demographic and social trends are contributing to the rise of the nursing profession. The combination of an aging population, retiring Baby Boomers, emphasis on preventive care, and increased life expectancy has led to an increased demand for nursing services, as well as home aides and other healthcare service professionals. As the specific demand for residential care facilities increases, nurses will need to be available around-the-clock.

On a national level, nurses are well compensated for their work. In 2017, the median pay for nurses was $70,000 per year, compared to $37,690 for all occupations. The current salary range for nurses is generally $50,000-$139,000, depending on factors like experience, education, and location.

Although nurses provide similar services nationwide and work similar shifts, wages are not evenly distributed across the country. Some cities offer better wages for nurses than others.

To determine which cities offer the highest and lowest salaries for nurses, LiveCareer, an online resume builder, analyzed salary, employment, and cost-of-living data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. For a fair comparison, the cities were ranked by “adjusted median salary,” which accounts for regional price parity and takes into account the cost of living in each urban area.

Most of the best paying cities are in the West, with 9 of the top 15 in California. Those cities also have the highest unadjusted salaries as well. Conversely, cities in Florida and Utah account for 8 of the bottom 15 metropolitan areas and have some of the lowest unadjusted salaries. Cities in the Northeast and Midwest are scattered throughout the list. Here are the best and worst paying cities for nurses.

The Best Paying Cities for Nurses

1. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $118,147

$118,147 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $120,510

$120,510 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $41,910

$41,910 Total number of nurses: 18,240

2. Stockton-Lodi, CA

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $111,747

$111,747 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $111,300

$111,300 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $35,880

$35,880 Total number of nurses: 4,270

3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $109,371

$109,371 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $139,010

$139,010 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $57,540

$57,540 Total number of nurses: 15,990

4. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $103,665

$103,665 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $129,270

$129,270 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $51,750

$51,750 Total number of nurses: 35,480

5. Fresno, CA

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $94,258

$94,258 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $90,770

$90,770 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $32,860

$32,860 Total number of nurses: 7,560

6. Bakersfield, CA

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $93,971

$93,971 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $90,870

$90,870 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $33,940

$33,940 Total number of nurses: 5,340

7. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $90,472

$90,472 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $92,010

$92,010 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $42,460

$42,460 Total number of nurses: 22,500

8. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $89,376

$89,376 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $87,410

$87,410 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $34,400

$34,400 Total number of nurses: 15,620

9. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $88,547

$88,547 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $95,100

$95,100 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $35,480

$35,480 Total number of nurses: 27,720

10. Urban Honolulu, HI

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $84,341

$84,341 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $104,920

$104,920 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $42,880

$42,880 Total number of nurses: 8,480

11. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $83,124

$83,124 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $70,240

$70,240 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $25,600

$25,600 Total number of nurses: 5,500

12. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $80,980

$80,980 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $94,180

$94,180 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $41,920

$41,920 Total number of nurses: 23,100

13. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $80,674

$80,674 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $82,530

$82,530 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $44,220

$44,220 Total number of nurses: 39,290

14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $80,008

$80,008 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $94,170

$94,170 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $39,800

$39,800 Total number of nurses: 102,330

15. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $78,947

$78,947 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $87,710

$87,710 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $50,250

$50,250 Total number of nurses: 60,260

The Worst Paying Cities for Nurses

1. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $59,822

$59,822 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $57,070

$57,070 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $29,560

$29,560 Total number of nurses: 4,260

2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $60,790

$60,790 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $65,410

$65,410 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $34,670

$34,670 Total number of nurses: 54,350

3. Wichita, KS

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $61,109

$61,109 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $55,120

$55,120 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $34,900

$34,900 Total number of nurses: 6,220

4. Provo-Orem, UT

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $61,849

$61,849 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $59,870

$59,870 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $33,430

$33,430 Total number of nurses: 3,530

5. Baton Rouge, LA

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $62,538

$62,538 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $58,160

$58,160 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $35,550

$35,550 Total number of nurses: 7,780

6. Jacksonville, FL

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $62,724

$62,724 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $60,090

$60,090 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $34,910

$34,910 Total number of nurses: 13,750

7. Chattanooga, TN-GA

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $62,923

$62,923 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $56,190

$56,190 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $33,350

$33,350 Total number of nurses: 5,670

8. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,026

$63,026 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $59,560

$59,560 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $40,020

$40,020 Total number of nurses: 7,310

9. Ogden-Clearfield, UT

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,312

$63,312 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $60,210

$60,210 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $35,290

$35,290 Total number of nurses: 3,140

10. Salt Lake City, UT

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,410

$63,410 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $63,030

$63,030 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $37,840

$37,840 Total number of nurses: 11,150

11. Knoxville, TN

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,469

$63,469 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $56,170

$56,170 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $33,460

$33,460 Total number of nurses: 7,370

12. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,667

$63,667 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $63,030

$63,030 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $32,690

$32,690 Total number of nurses: 6,730

13. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,681

$63,681 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $59,160

$59,160 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $31,840

$31,840 Total number of nurses: 3,930

14. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,814

$63,814 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $58,900

$58,900 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $34,090

$34,090 Total number of nurses: 5,970

15. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

Nursing median salary (adjusted): $63,820

$63,820 Nursing median salary (unadjusted): $62,480

$62,480 All occupations median salary (unadjusted): $37,220

$37,220 Total number of nurses: 13,490

Methodology & Full Results

Salary and employment numbers are from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Employment Statistics May 2017 (released on March 30th, 2018). The Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) is conducted semiannually and collects data on wage and salary workers in nonfarm establishments for about 800 occupations. Data from self-employed persons are not collected and are not included in the estimates.

For each metropolitan area: Nursing median salary (unadjusted) is the annual median wage for registered nurses provided by OES; All occupations median salary (unadjusted) is the annual median wage across all occupations provided by OES; Total number of nurses is the estimated total employment of registered nurses rounded to the nearest 10, also provided by OES.

To compute the cost-of-living adjusted Nursing median salary (adjusted), the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis Regional Price Parities for 2016 (updated on May 17th, 2018) was used. The adjusted median salary for each metro was calculated by dividing the unadjusted salary by its price parity. Only the largest 100 metropolitan areas by population were included in the analysis. The metros are ordered by their adjusted median salary for nurses.