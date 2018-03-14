The Crown ’s Prince Philip may struggle to live in Queen Elizabeth’s shadow, but you’d never know it by their paychecks. Producers admit that star Matt Smith was payed a kingly sum more than the actual Queen, Claire Foy , but vow to correct that in future seasons.

Word of the pay scale imbalance broke during a panel at the INTV Conference in Jerusalem (h/t Variety ), as The Crown producers Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries confirmed – without disclosing actual sums – that Doctor Who alum Smith commanded a higher salary than co-star Foy. The disparity is attributed to Smith’s international fame commanding the TARDIS from 2010 to 2013, but Mackie clarified of The Crown that “going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen.”

Mind you, Foy won’t actually get her chance to out-earn Smith, as Seasons 3 and 4 of the Emmy-winning Netflix drama will explore a later period of Queen Elizabeth’s life with Broadchurch alum Olivia Colman taking over the role. The third season is also reported to feature Helena Bonham Carter in the role of Elizabeth’s sister Margaret, while rumors that Paul Bettany would step in for Matt Smith as an older Philip fell through . Netflix is expected to announce Smith’s replacement ( Doctor Who déjà vu) before filming on Season 3 begins this July.

Word of the salary divide will exacerbate an already-controversial second season that emphasized Philip more than its title monarch, but stay tuned to learn if either Crown star responds to the news.