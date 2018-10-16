This week brings good news and bad news for Ezra Miller fans. The good is that Miller’s Credence will be sticking around the Fantastic Beasts franchise for a while, but the bad is that DCEU fans are going to have to practice (more) patience to see his superhero return.

DC’s The Flash solo movie has hit a series of bumps over the last couple years, losing one director after another and undergoing rewrites . Though the movie technically never got the official greenlight or a release date, it was expected to finally go into production next March. Now that’s not happening, according to a new report from Variety . Due to scheduling conflicts with the third Fantastic Beasts movie, the Barry Allen movie reportedly won’t start shooting until late 2019 now.

For Harry Potter fans, the report is an unofficial confirmation that Miller’s wizard Credence will indeed be back for the next sequel after The Crimes of Grindelwald . The third movie is expected to go into production next July, as Johnny Depp – sigh – also revealed. So with Miller’s The Flash movie (apparently no longer called Flashpoint ) delayed again, we likely won’t be seeing the film on screen until 2021.

The film was initially supposed to be directed by Seth Grahame-Smith , then after he left Rick Famuyiwa stepped on board, and once he left, the movie finally settled on Game Night directors and Spider-Man: Homecoming screenwriters John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Let’s hope these are the very last of the changes and delays. Until then, you can see Miller’s Credence, no longer rocking the weird bowl cut, in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald on November 16.