Pixar has some pretty incredible news to kick off your Monday. The studio announced the cast of The Incredibles 2 this afternoon with character images and descriptions. Even Breaking Bad fans will find something to look forward to with a little Better Call Saul reunion.

Brad Bird ’s sequel finds the superhero family back in action, picking up right after the events of the 2004 film . But this time around the focus is on Holly Hunter ’s Helen as Craig T. Nelson’s Bob stays home with the kids, and one of those kids is just discovering his super-human abilities. The first teaser trailer showed Jack-Jack with laser-beam eyes and flammable sneezes. But today we get to meet the rest of the cast.

Pixar shared the voice cast alongdise sketches of their animated characters, styled like those recent Google Arts & Culture selfie matches you’ve seen littered across your Instagram feed of late. Hunter, Nelson, and Sarah Vowell are back to voice the family, along with newcomer Huckleberry “Huck” Milner (I swear that’s his real name and my gosh is it cute). The character descriptions also reveal some new tidbits about the plot. Helen’s description reveals that she’s been tapped to lead a campaign “to bring the Supers back into the spotlight” and that a new villain has emerged. No word on who the new baddie is yet, though.

Samuel L. Jackson ’s Frozone is back, of course, and Bird will once again voice Edna Mode, but most exciting, we’re getting tons of new characters. Sophia Bush will voice Voyd, “a young, overeager 'wannabe' Super and a mega-fan of Elastigirl. Her superpower is the ability to divert and manipulate objects around her by creating voids that allow the objects to appear and disappear, and shift in space.” Catherine Keener also joins the cast as Evelyn Deavor, the brainchild behind a telecommunications company she runs with her brother Winston, Bob Odenkirk’s “ultra-wealthy, savvy and suave” character. He supports the Supers returning and hopes to change the public’s perception of the family.

And then there’s Jonathan Banks voicing a character with the name Rick Dicker (for real), who’s in charge of the program that helps the Parr family keep their identities secret until his division is shut down. Lastly, Isabella Rossellini rounds out the voice cast as a foreign Ambassador who wants to help legalize the Supers.

Here’s the film’s full synopsis:

Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in Incredibles 2 – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transistion for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.

The Parr family returns to the big screen when The Incredibles 2 hits theaters on June 15.