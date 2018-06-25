The Latest in South County Action

(all contests took place between June 22 and June 24)

Minor League

Great Barrington Fire Association defeated Canaan 16-2

For GBFA, Lorenzo Lewis hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth and was involved in 13 of the team's 18 outs. Matty Bennett, Jackson Nelson, and Cameron Knoff contributed with multiple hits and three RBIs each. That's a wrap on team GBFA's 2018 season.

Great Barrington Little League

Aberdale's defeated Great Barrington Police 9 to 4 in Founder's Day Tournament action.

For Aberdale's, Eli Burch and Cody Campbell combined for six strikeouts. Aberdale's defense in the outfield sealed the win with great catches by Kam Torrico, Cole Kennedy, Cody Campbell and Eli Burch. Nate TenBroeck had two doubles a triple and three RBI’s. Carter Lotz had two singles and Simon Fife had three singles.

For Great Barrington Police, Matt Lowe, Jacob Kreis and Ethan Morowitz combined for nine strikeouts. Tyler Sprague went three for four with a hard hit triple. Ethan Morowitz and Andrew Starczeluski each had two singles. Matt Lowe had a single.

In the second round of the GBLL Founders Day Tournament Aberdale's defeated Berkshire Orthopedic Associates 14 to 11 in an exciting game of back and forth action.

For Aberdale's, Nathan TenBroeck pitched into the top of the fifth with six strikeouts, Kevin Dupont then made his pitching debut closing out the game and securing the win with three Strikeouts.

Simon Fife and Cody Campbell both had two doubles each and five combined RBI'S. Nathan TenBroeck had a triple and an in the park homerun with three RBI’S. Jay Howard had a triple and a double with two RBI's. Eli Burch had two singles and an RBI.

For Berkshire Orthopedic, Garrett Curtin and Hayden Cutlip pitched a good game with 11 strikeouts. Garrett also contributed two hits for BOA. Joe Giumarro had a double. Ben Gross contributed two hits and an RBI. Sam St.Peter, Ty Stalker and Owen Wade all had singles.

South County Babe Ruth

JB Hull's outlasted Olde Village, 12-8 behind five-plus innings of strong pitching by Peter Free. Callan Hoff had three hits and four runs batted in for the victors. Braxton Crandall added four rbi's on two hits.