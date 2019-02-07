With a revival of the beloved Muppet Babies cartoon, and now a report that claims the Muppets are about to get a new live-action show on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, could we be on the verge of a full-fledged Muppets revival? A Muppetaissance, if you will?

The post in question comes from Splash Report , who says we can expect to see the Muppets on Disney+ in the feature, in collaboration with an interesting creative team...

Josh Gad (Frozen) and the creative duo behind ONCE UPON A TIME Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz have created a show called MUPPETS LIVE ANOTHER DAY. The show takes place right after the events of 1984’s THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN. Kermit disbands the gang but they are brought back together after the mysterious disappearance of Rowlf.

I like the idea of a Muppets show set in the ’80s. Not only was that the Muppets’ height as a franchise, there’s something about the Muppets that just feels sort of out place in our world of cellular telephones and mobile computers and pagers and fax machines. They work better in an analog world to me. They feel right there. That’s potentially a really smart choice.

According to Splash Report, the show will premiere on Disney+ in 2020.