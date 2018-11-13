Two Toy Story 4 trailers in two days? What is this, Christmas?

Yep, just 24 hours after the first Toy Story 4 trailer emerged from the depths of the internet, a second is here, dubbed a “trailer reaction.” This one introduces two more new Toy Story characters: Ducky and Bunny, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. Yep, Key & Peele are now Toy Story characters. And they spend most of this trailer making fun of Woody and Buzz. Which is pretty great.

This trailer came with a slightly different synopsis as well:

Woody’s journey in “ Toy Story 4 ” includes a visit to a carnival where he meets Ducky and Bunny, two carnival prizes who are eager to be won. But when their plans are rudely interrupted by Woody and his friends, they find themselves on an unexpected adventure with a group of toys who have no idea what it feels like to be tacked to a prize wall.

Hmmm a carnival. Not sure how this affects our Woody Death Watch , but we’ll see. It’s certainly a clever tie-in with Disney’s Toy Story Mania rides at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Toy Story 4 opens in theaters next June.