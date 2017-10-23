Coming to the Colonial Theatre Friday November 17th it's The New York Bee Gees tribute band!

The most extravagant Bee Gees show a fan can experience. Hear all the great 70's disco hits from "Night Fever , Stayin Alive" and their early works such as " To Love Somebody, Got to Get a Message to you, Massachusetts" and many more of your favorite Bee Gees Songs.

Tickets are available now at the Colonial Theatre Box Office .

Sponsored by the Giant Haddad Dealerships and Planet Fitness.