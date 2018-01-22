The Patriots Advance to Super Bowl 52

This year's Super Bowl will feature the New England Patriots going to head to head with the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite 10 stitches in his right hand, Tom Brady was able to lead New England to a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be New England's 8th trip to the Super Bowl since Tom Brady took over as quarterback in the 2001 season. It will be Philadelphia's fist Super Bowl appearance since 2005.

Looking at yesterday's Patriots/Jaguars game, Brady hooked up with Danny Amendola for a for-yard touchdown pass with 2:48 remaining to complete New England's comeback in a 24-20 win over the Jaguars in the AFC Championship game at Foxborough. Brady (age 40) was 26 of 38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns despite suffering a right hand injury during practice last week.

Jacksonville enjoyed a 20-10 lead until Amendola grabbed a nine-yard scoring strike from Brady with 8:44 remaining. Amendola caught seven passes for 84 yards, while Brandin Cooks had six receptions for 100 yards. Our friends at the Associated Press have more details on yesterday's Patriots/Jaguars game as well as Super Bowl 52 details.