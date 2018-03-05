The Trading Post Moves to a New Time Slot Beginning This Saturday

After some thoughtful consideration and reviewing our website poll, the WSBS "Trading Post" with Ron Carson will be moving to a new time slot beginning this Saturday (March 10th). The program will now air from 9-10 a.m.

For the late morning risers, this will be an excellent opportunity to get your items on the air without having to worry about missing or being late for the program.

It will be the same format. You will be able to buy, sell, trade and/or giveaway up to four items by calling in at 413-528-0860 or toll free at 888-224-1785. The only items that are not accepted are firearms, mattresses, real state items and we do not announce tag sale during the program.

In addition, this Saturday marks the return of "Growing Your Garden" with Greg Ward. That program will now air from 8:30 - 9 a.m. So get your gardening, and floral questions ready for Greg as he will be looking forward to your calls.