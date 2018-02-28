Adam Sandler ’s seemingly endless deal with Netflix rolls on into The Week Of , which teams the comedian with his old Saturday Night Live colleague Chris Rock for a mismatched family comedy. The first full trailer from Netflix is out now. It looks ... like an Adam Sandler movie all right!

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

The Week Of tells the story of a devoted, middle class father (Adam Sandler) determined to pay for his daughter's wedding despite the prodding of the wealthier father of the groom (Chris Rock). A series of calamities forces the dads (and their families) to come together and endure the longest week of their lives.

Rock and Sandler are a good pair, and the setup has a lot of potential. (It’s also great to see Rachel Dratch as Sandler’s wife; that’s smart casting as well.) But The Week Of looks like it has a couple of potential pitfalls too. It’s got Adam Sandler Doing a Wacky Accent, which is always a dicey proposition. It also looks like it could lean really heavily into schmaltz, with Sandler’s dad trying to give his daughter the wedding of her dreams even though he can’t afford it (and Rock’s wealthier character could). That’s also potentially very dangerous.

The Week Of will be available on Netflix on April 27.