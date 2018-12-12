There’s Still Time to Get Your Letter to Santa

Attention to all the good children of Sheffield and Ashley Falls, its not too late to get your letter to Santa!

The Sheffield Police Department invites you to drop off your letter in their special Letters to Santa box in the Police Department's lobby. Be sure to include your full name and address in your letter. On Friday Dec. 21 between 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, an Officer will stop by and drop off Santa's response at your house!

If you have any questions, feel free to call (413) 229-8522 ext. 206

Information taken from the Sheffield Police Department's Facebook Page