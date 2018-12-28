This Chat Will Truly Make You Nostalgic

The early days of rock and roll truly were instrumental in significant changes towards the music industry and one element catapulted the revision as a group of teenagers got together in a TV studio from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and just danced to their favorite music from top 40 artists that included Elvis Presley, Bill Haley and The Comets, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, The Everly Brothers, Connie Francis, Bobby Rydell, Frankie Avalon, Fabian, LaVerne Baker, Fats Domino, Jerry Lee Lewis and The Platters just to name a few.

Author Arlene Sullivan teamed up with Ray Smith and Sharon Sultan Cutler as they collaborated on bringing these great moments back to life in a book entitled "Bandstand:Diaries": The First 50 Years which chronicles the program's first seven years of existence between 1956 and 1963 as the show was broadcast from WFIL, a local TV station in the city of Brotherly Love. It was here where Dick Clark began his reign in front of the camera as he also served as the show's host for over three decades.

