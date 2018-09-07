This Month, Enjoy A Variety Of Art & Garden Exhibitions

Berkshire Botanical Garden's art and garden exhibitions are available for public viewing throughout the month of September featuring installations by 10 contemporary artists that will be on display throughout their 15 acre grounds in Stockbridge.

You can check out plant lithographs by Ellsworth Kelly at the new Center House Leonhardt Galleries located at the newly renovated and restored 1800's Center House and an exhibit entitled "Beautiful Strangers: Artists Discover The Garden" which features a trip showing nature at it's best which also includes sculptures and artistic expressions of the beautiful Berkshires.

Some of the artists who contributed to this exhibit include Alice Aycock, E.V. Day, Fitzhugh Karol, Michele Oka Doner, Ned Smyth, Toni Ross,Stephen Talasnik, Rob Wynne, James Solomon and works by the late Wendell Castle will also be shown to the public as they will also have an opportunity to save $2 on their admission by using the code BBG18 upon purchasing their tickets.

Berkshire Botanical Garden is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm....They are located at 5 West Stockbridge Road in Stockbridge....For more information, log on to their web site, www.berkshirebotanical.org