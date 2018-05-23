This Summer, Check Out The River Art Project Exhibition

It's worth a trip to Stockbridge this summer as the public is invited to par take in The River Arts Project exhibition which runs from June 8th to September 2nd 2018.

This event takes place Thursday through Sunday from 10:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Stockbridge Station, 2 Depot Road in Stockbridge. An opening reception will be held on Friday, June 8th from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. as visitors can sample some fantastic art work from some of Berkshire county's recognized painters including Bart Elsbach, Michael Filmus, Scott Prior and Jim Schantz. This exhibit aims to raise awareness of the river environment's importance to the south county region and how the public can assist in this venture. Paintings will be available for purchase as all proceeds will assist in the protection and preservation of The Housatonic and Hudson Rivers.

A panel discussion will be held on August 15th from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. to discuss the future of river awareness and steps taken to protect these natural resources in our community.