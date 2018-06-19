Thunderstorms Knock Out Power in South County

Severe thunderstorms late Monday brought strong winds, heavy rain & power outages to the Southern Berkshires.

National Grid’s online map early today was indicating an outage in Housatonic affecting 491 customers. Power is expected to return this morning to those affected.

Another outage affecting about 226 customers stretches along Home Rd. and parts of Brush Hill Rd. and County Rd. The company expects power to be restored by late this morning.

Another 15 customers in New Marlborough were out of service this morning.