Beyoncé has the internet buzzing with her latest single, “Top Off” - we can thank DJ Khaled for that . While Queen Bey talks about a myriad of things on the song, it appears that she threw a cautionary shot at the hottest black comedian in Hollywood right now.

On the song, Beyonce delivers the line, “If they’re trying to party with the queen, they gonna have to sign a nondisclosure.” Fans have interpreted the line as a clap back to Tiffany Haddish who has been talking to the press about Beyoncé and her alleged diva ways.

In an interview with TV One’s Uncensored , the Girl's Trip star revealed how Beyoncé is very protective of her husband JAY-Z.

“So I go to the JAY-Z concert and I am invited to the after-party," she recalls . "I was talking to another actress that was there, who was also talking to JAY-Z and she touched JAY-Z’s chest. Beyoncé came walking up and her demeanor was like, 'Get your hand off my man’s chest!’"

Well, can you blame her?

We don't know if Beyoncé was taking a shot at Haddish or not. But demanding that people sign nondisclosure forms at an after-party is not such an outlandish request. With so many people spilling the tea on social media and gossip blogs, it's important that celebrities protect their privacy.

Meanwhile, Haddish went on Twitter today (March 2) to make it clear that she doesn't have a problem with Beyoncé and she would "gladly sign a NDA any day for the Queen." Read her tweet below:

