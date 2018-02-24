Tiffany Haddish to Host MTV Movie and TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish 's year just got a little bit bigger.

MTV announced on Thursday (February 22) that the comedian/actress will kick off her summer by hosting the network's 2018 TV and Movie Awards this June, taking the reins from 2017 emcee Adam DeVine . Haddish, best known for her breakout turn in last year's Girls Trip and bestselling memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, also shared the news via Instagram.

“It’s gonna be off the chain, and you know why?” she says in the clip. “I’m hosting! And you know what that means — it’s gonna be hilarious .”

The gig adds to an already busy 2018 for the Carmichael Show alum. She's next set to star alongside Tracy Morgan in TBS sitcom The Last OG and upcoming comedy Night School , opposite Kevin Hart.

Earlier this week, she signed on to voice a lead character in Tuca and Bertie , a new animated Netflix series that traces the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women living in the same apartment building: Tuca (Haddish), who's described as a cocky, carefree toucan, and Bertie, an anxious, day-dreaming songbird. (Bertie has not yet been cast.) Haddish also signed a first-look deal with HBO in January.

Last year's ceremony marked the first time MTV recognized television programs and performances, as well as introduced categories that aren't gender-specific.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards air Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.