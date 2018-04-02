While we are not really sure if Sanaa Lathan is actually the alleged celebrity who bit Beyoncé, Tiffany Haddish is now mum about the biting incident altogether.

TMZ caught up with the comedian in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 31) and asked her a few questions about the Beyoncé bite-gate on social media.

As you may know, Haddish was the one who spilled the tea about an actress who allegedly bit Beyoncé in the face at a party last December. Since then, fans have been trying to figure out who would bite Queen Bey? Page Six seems to know who did it -- identifying Sanaa Lathan as the sharp-toothed culprit.

As for Haddish, who reportedly signed an Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) for blabbing so much, she told a TMZ cameraman that she has learned her lesson and is no longer talking about the incident.

When the TMZ cameraman asked her if she did signed an NDA, Haddish quickly replied, "That's none of your business!"

"I've learned my lesson. I'm not talking to y'all," she added.

We are going to take that as a yes.

Then Haddish playfully threatened to pull a Sanaa on the cameraman if he didn't stop prodding her with questions.

Until we get an official confirmation, the case of the Beyonce face biter is still open.