In what is hopefully the end to this ridiculous (but yes, entertaining) saga, Tiffany Haddish has revealed she won't — or more accurately, can't — reveal who bit Beyoncé because she signed an NDA.

“NDAs are real, so I’m not saying s— about nothing,” the Girls Trip star said during an Instagram Live Session on Wednesday (March 28), according to Entertainment Weekly.

Much to her followers' chagrin, Haddish seemed to be ready to spill the tea just minutes before.

"You wanna know who bit Beyoncé? I’m gonna just tell you all. And it’s the last time I’m talking about it, I ain’t going to say nothing else about it," she said on Instagram. "I’m going to tell you who did it then I’m never talking about it again because really it’s done. People should be focusing on the real issues at hand, like did you do your taxes? Because taxes is due real soon. Can your children read and write? Have you been working with them on their reading and their writing? Is your house clean? That’s what we need to be focusing on."

Alas, it was all for naught, and it seems increasingly possible that the world will never know which actress bit Beyoncé during she and Haddish's bizarre first meeting.

Several outlets have floated their own theories about the culprit's identity — key among them Saana Lathan and Sara Foster, both of whom have denied any involvement — and Chrissy Teigen claims to know who it is, but she's keeping her lips sealed, too.

"It’s not who I thought, I will say,” Teigen previously shared on the Today show. “The problem is I love everybody involved so I’m like zip. You know I share everything. It’s you guys! It’s so hard.”

As for the rest of us, we'll just have to wait for American Crime Story: Who Bit Beyoncé?