Tim McGraw Welcomes 2018 With a Cliff Jump

Tim McGraw is clearly enjoying some time off in the tropics. On Dec. 29, he posted a photo on Instagram showing off a huge fish he apparently caught--and two days later, the super-active superstar put up a shot of himself leaping off a cliff into the ocean.

Whee! "Flying into 2018," the daredevil singer wrote, crediting the clever caption to his middle daughter, Maggie. That's one way to make a splash in the New Year!

McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill , have a sweet dream-escape home in the Bahamas, and apparently don't let it go to waste, as they seemed to be there fairly often during 2017. It's probable the pair took off to the tropical locale for their Christmas break as well.

It's a good thing that the couple has such a nice place to unwind, as they've been working quite hard of late. McGraw and Hill have been swept up in a busy holiday season, having helmed promotional efforts for their first-ever duets album, The Rest of Our Lives , which was released Nov. 17. A busy 2018 is hot on their heels as well: The pair have extended their joint Soul2Soul tour into the next year.