Tim McGraw Roots for Tennessee Titans in Hilarious New Video

Tim McGraw is an avid sports fan, and he's all set to cheer on his beloved Tennessee Titans in an awesome new video posted to social media.

The country superstar shared the short clip above to Twitter and Instagram Saturday afternoon (Jan. 6), showing him decked out in a wild ensemble that includes red sweatpants and a gray T-shirt, with black-and-white striped sandals. He's wearing a football helmet and has a football in his right hand, while his left hand clutches an acoustic guitar. The brief video — which was shot by his daughter, Maggie — shows McGraw comically performing what looks like it could be a modified ballet lunge.

Adding to the comic effect, McGraw's shirt reads, " Merle Haggard could kick your sorry ass."

"C’mon @titans!!!" he writes to accompany the unusual visual. "We got Music city covered!!!!!!"

The Titans are set to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL Wild Card Round game on Saturday afternoon that kicks off NFL Wild Card Weekend. According to CBS Sports , the Chiefs are eight-point favorites to win after the Titans "limped into the playoffs. They've dropped three of their past four games — all to NFC West teams -— and were outscored by 22 points this season despite being a nine-win team."

NFL.com reports that the Titans are playing for more than just a win. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport says Titans Head Coach Mike Mularkey could lose his job if the Titans post another loss. According to Rapoport, Tennessee is looking at New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as a possible replacement if Mularkey doesn't take the Titans to the Divisional Round next weekend.