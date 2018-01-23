If you were wondering what a TV take on Bong Joon-ho ’s Snowpiercer might look like, so was its chief executive. Just weeks after a series order, showrunner Josh Friedman has apparently parted ways with the new Snowpiercer series over creative differences.

According to Variety , Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles alum Friedman will no longer take part in adapting Joon-ho’s 2013 South Korean sci-fi hit, despite having written the already-filmed pilot. Sources for the split cite “creative differences” as a reason for Friedman’s departure, but no immediate replacement has been named, nor is it clear how the exit might impact production.

The new series features Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs as Layton Well, a prisoner barely surviving the harsh conditions in the tail end of the train, along with Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill, a first-class passenger who works as the voice of the train. Additional cast includes Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Lena Hall.

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson helmed the pilot and also executive produces. We still haven’t seen any photos or footage from the series, nor has TNT issued any kind of premiere window, so stay tuned for the latest on Snowpiercer getting back on track.