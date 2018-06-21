Today’s Local Baseball Recap

We only have one game that was reported to us from last night. That was in South County Babe Ruth action, where Olde Village came back to defeat Canaan 6-5. Marco Buffoni pitched the win in relief as Ely Cormier drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in the sixth with a two-out single. Brady DeVergilio went three-for-three and Cole Zucco and Calvin Hartzell each threw out a runner at the plate from the outfield. For Canaan, Harry Schopp pitched very well and struck out seven, but took the hard-luck loss.