Tom Petty’s Former Lake House Listed for $5.9 Million

The Ventura County, Calif., lakeside villa most recently owned by Tom Petty has been put up for sale. Sitting on one acre of land with a lakefront boat dock, the property is currently listed for $5.9 million .

You can see pictures of the Casa Della Madonna estate below. According to Page Six , Petty, who died in early October , was the latest in a long line of celebrities such as Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole who have called the lakeside retreat their home.

"An inspiration to musicians, actors and writers, this home inspires all and evokes memories of favorite summer vacations," declared Compass real estate agent and former Casa Della Madonna owner Dana Sparks. Petty's grand piano still sits in the house's main room.

Originally completed in 1931, with walls built using local field stone, the 5,300-square-foot home contains three bathrooms and three bedrooms -- each with a view of Lake Sherwood. It features vaulted ceilings, wood beams, tile flooring throughout and even a "quaint" guest house. Casa Della Madonna was renovated in 2004 to add a new master suite with a stone tub and a balcony with a fireplace.

Despite its scenic forest views, Petty's former villa sits just 15 minutes from Malibu. As Sparks explains, “only nine miles from the ocean, this location is blessed with afternoon breezes and is also above the fog zone, ensuring sunshine all summer."