Here's today's Top 3 news stories for Dec. 6, 2017:

Pittsfield Police responded to the PETCO on Merrill Road in Pittsfield yesterday morning for a report of a motor vehicle that crashed into the building. The crash occurring around 11:30AM, involved a 2002 Toyota Camry operated by 83 year old Alice Canning, of Lenox. Canning was driving her vehicle through the parking lot when, while facing the entrance to PETCO, her vehicle accelerated and proceeded forward into the front of the building, causing extensive damage. Members of the Pittsfield Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and County Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. There were no injuries to any patrons, employees, or animals within the store. Canning was transported to BMC via County Ambulance for minor injuries. Police did not say if Canning would be cited in the crash.

BENNINGTON MAN ADMITS TO SENDING LEWD PHOTOS TO TEENS

A Bennington man has pleaded guilty to charges that he sent lewd photos to two underage girls. The Bennington Banner reports that 22 year old George Foucher II will was charged last November after the mother of a 14-year-old girl reported that Foucher and her daughter had been exchanging inappropriate messages on mobile devices. Police said the girl met Foucher at a wedding when she was 13. He sent her messages and kept pestering her to send him photos of her. Foucher was charged again in May after police said he had been communicating with a 15-year-old girl. Foucher pleaded guilty in Bennington criminal court yesterday to a single felony count of sexual exploitation using electronic communication to lure a child. Foucher will be sentenced sometime this winter.

CRANE CURRENCY TO BE PURCHASED BY CONNECTICUT MANUFACTURER