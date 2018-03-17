Toni Braxton Owes Over $750,000 in Back Taxes
Toni Braxton is going through money woes again.
According to The Blast, the R&B singer owes four different tax liens -- two from the state of California and two from the federal government.
When you break it down, Braxton owes the State of Californa $113,500.93 and $116,870.07 in back taxes from 2015 and 2016, respectively. As for Federal, the singer owes $310,223.28 and $240,214.01 for 2015 and 2016, respectively. Add it all up and Braxton's debt comes to $780,808.29.
Braxton, who is engaged to Cash Money Records CEO Birdman, has dealt with money problems before. She filed for bankruptcy twice, once in 1998 and again 2010.
In an interview with ABC News in 2012, the Grammy-winning attributed her debt to her record label and her outlandish spending habits. "I love dishes and house things, so I kind of lost it a little bit on the houseware," she said (via MSN) adding that she fell in love with "girly things" like plates, Faberge eggs and 1,000 thread-count sheets.
"That's what I indulged in. I loved that part of it," she said. "I'm a little odd."
Reps for Toni Braxton has no comment on the matter.
