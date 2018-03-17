Toni Braxton Owes Over $750,000 in Back Taxes

Toni Braxton is going through money woes again.

According to The Blast , the R&B singer owes four different tax liens -- two from the state of California and two from the federal government.

When you break it down, Braxton owes the State of Californa $113,500.93 and $116,870.07 in back taxes from 2015 and 2016, respectively. As for Federal, the singer owes $310,223.28 and $240,214.01 for 2015 and 2016, respectively. Add it all up and Braxton's debt comes to $780,808.29.

Braxton, who is engaged to Cash Money Records CEO Birdman , has dealt with money problems before. She filed for bankruptcy twice, once in 1998 and again 2010.

In an interview with ABC News in 2012, the Grammy-winning attributed her debt to her record label and her outlandish spending habits. "I love dishes and house things, so I kind of lost it a little bit on the houseware," she said (via MSN ) adding that she fell in love with "girly things" like plates, Faberge eggs and 1,000 thread-count sheets.

"That's what I indulged in. I loved that part of it," she said. "I'm a little odd."

Reps for Toni Braxton has no comment on the matter.