Tonight’s Great Barrington Concert Postponed

With the threat of some possible strong thunderstorms looming over South County again this afternoon and tonight, the weekly free summer concert at the Gazebo in Great Barrington has been cancelled for today.

That's the bad news. The good news is that the featured band, Mary Ann Palermo and First Take, have been rescheduled for Friday, September 14th at 5:30.

For now, please stay safe, avoid any heavy weather coming our way and plan to be at the Gazebo behind Town Hall next Friday Aug. 24 at 5:30 for a free concert with Lee Rogers and Friends.