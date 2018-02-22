Toto Announce 40th Anniversary ‘All In’ Box

Toto 's 40th-anniversary celebration continues with the upcoming release of All In , a deluxe box collecting each of the albums released during the band's long association with CBS/Sony.

Due this fall and available to pre-order now through April 10, All In covers the majority of Toto's recording career, running from their 1978 debut through 1999's Mindfields — a span that saw the band putting out 11 studio albums in all, including the 1998 odds-and-ends collection Toto XX . They're collected here on 13 CDs and 17 LPs, all of which sport remastered sound courtesy of Toto and acclaimed producer, mixer and engineer Elliot Scheiner.

The box also includes the previously unreleased Live in Tokyo EP, culled from their 1980 tour, along with a new LP, Old Is New , which includes 10 tracks, seven of which are previously unreleased and the three new songs found on the upcoming hits collection 40 Trips Around the Sun .

According to the All In press release, the box will also include a 5.1 surround mix for 1982's landmark Toto IV LP, a Blu-ray and an 80-page book offering new essays and previously unpublished photos. Each box also comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity signed by the band.

For fans who may not have the $500 in extra cash it'll take to order All In , there's the more abbreviated compilation 40 Trips Around the Sun , which offers an overview of their CBS/Sony hits alongside a handful of deeper cuts and a trio of new recordings. The band can also be seen on the road this year during their 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour, which started Feb. 19 in Hamburg and will continue through the spring. Summer tour dates will be announced soon.

Visit Toto's official site for detailed ticketing information.