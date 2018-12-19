Town Bridge Closing This Afternoon

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Town of Great Barrington, acting on a notice from the Massachusettes Department of Transportation, will close the Cottage Street bridge to all vehicular traffic beginning Wednesday, Dec. 19 at noon.

The town-owned bridge will remain closed until temporary repairs are completed. Sidewalks will remain open and detour signs are being installed in the neighborhood.

Earlier this year, DOT designated $5 million in state transportation funds for a complete replacement of the 84-year-old span, but those funds are not available until 2023. However, in a recent routine annual inspection of the bridge, DOT identified deficiencies that warranted closure to vehicles.

Engineers for the town are working on a design for the repair plan, which would allow the bridge to re-open. Details on this engineering work will be forthcoming.