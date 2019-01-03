Long winter months in The Berkshires can lead to cabin fever for some families before you know it. Parents who are constantly searching for new adventures to keep the kids (and kids at heart) entertained, should be thrilled to hear about the Wood Museum of Springfield History's Toytopia exhibit.

Running from January 12 through April 28, Toytopia , created by Stage Nine Design, features life sized classic toys for the enjoyment of adults and children alike. According to the museums website, the immersive special exhibition is sure to rekindle the wonder and delight of beloved childhood memories perfect to share with a new generation and includes;

The World’s Largest Etch A Sketch – It’s almost 8 feet tall!

Retro Arcade Area, with working classic games

A life-size Doll House, with engaging play areas

Life-Size Monopoly Car and game board – Visitors can sit inside for a unique photo opportunity

LEGO Play Area/LEGO Wall

LEGO Train layout, a fanciful working electric train layout runs through an inventive LEGO landscape

Schylling Tin Toys – See how tin toys are created out of simple sheets of tin

Keva Planks, Lincoln Logs and Brain Teasers play areas

In addition, the Wood Museums signature Jack in The Box explores the science of toys, from Furby's to radiometers and features magnetic interactive play walls as well.

If an upcoming weekend trip isn't in the cards for you family, the exhibit runs through April, meaning yes, you can head there during school vacation. Perhaps the best part, the Wood Museum is part of the Springfield Museum family, which means each ticket purchased gets you admission to five museums , including The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss.