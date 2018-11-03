Trading Post For Saturday, November 3

1) Robert has an assortment of items available including 4 chrome jeep rims and tires, size P 205-75-R 15, a 4 by 8 truck cap with side and back doors with ladder rack, only $100, a heavy duty truck bumper priced at $200 and a heavy duty truck trailer and hitch for $150....All prices are firm....For more information, call (413) 229-8628.

2) Wendy has a snowmobile trailer sale priced at $100 and a free fish tank available for pick-up in Sheffield....Call her at (413) 229-2872.

3) Amanda checked in from Ashley Falls with a super deal on 4 Cooper weather master snow tires size WSC 195-65 R-15 for the incredible price of $80....Give her a call at (413) 429-7855.

4) Florence continues her quest to sell more Christmas oriented items just in time for the holidays....She also has a mahogany frame from a baby grand piano and 2 iron wagon wheels all available for best offer....To inquire, call (413) 528-4887.

5) Robert in Housatonic has reduced the price on a Canon Rebel 26 camera kit which includes a 55 millimeter and 300 millimeter lens plus a carrying case....You get the whole set for only $450....He also has a extra large AFX helmet with a fox insignia for just $150....If interested, call (413) 274-3867.

6) Tom has a free refrigerator available for pick-up in South Egremont plus a 7 foot York rake with a 3 point hitch and grater blade priced at $900 plus a Woods 60 inch 5 foot 3 point hitch brush bug mower only $800....For more information, call (413) 528-0076.