Trading Post Items For August 11

1) Ed is STILL looking for more vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....If you can help him out, call 413-446-7293...

2) Norbert checked in from Mount Washington as he is selling a 2002 Subaru Legacy station wagon with over 205 thousand miles and the vehicle needs some body work....If you are interested, phone 413-528-2813....

3) Robin in Egremont has a inflatable kayak for sale, priced at only $30 and a IKEA dark-brown colored dinette set including a table and 4 chairs 33 inches square with rounded edges, 30 inches high....The whole set sells for only $80....If you are interested in any of these bargains, call 1-781-812-6055....

4) Tom in West Stockbridge has a pair of items for sale including a weed eater with 2 batteries and a charger included for only $45 and a pair of wheel weights custom made for a 15 inch rim tractor available for $65....For more information, call 413-278-3846....

5) Diane has a bevy of office furniture, FREE of charge....Give her a call at 413-717-1249 and head on over to Housatonic to pick up these items that could enhance your den or office space....

6) Sebastian has a king size champagne colored headboard with linen fabric, 78 and a half inches wide and 27 inches in length....It's yours for only $130....To inquire further, call 413-717-0638....

7) Louie checked in from Alford as he has an assortment of items for sale including a Samsung Galaxy S 9 plus cell phone with telephone and battery charger included...He'll take $600 or best offer for this gadget...He also has a pair of aluminum ramps, priced at $50 or best offer, a Echo weed wacker for $150 and a self-propelled lawn mower with bagger, available at $125....Both of these prices are firm....If you would like to inquire further, call 413-329-9465....

8) Our afternoon personality and resident grill master, Tom Soules checked in as he is looking for a large white oak barrel needed to prepare cider....If you can help assist in his quest, call 413-269-6014....