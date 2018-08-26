Trading Post Items For August 25

1) Tom in South Egremont checked in with an assortment of items including a Skag Wildcat O-Term 60 inch mower, sale priced at $3,000, a Quaker State tombstone style porcelain oil sign available for $375, large elk antlers, 6 by 6 prints, yours for $425 and for $2,300 you can add a large 2 sided porcelain Shell gasoline sign to your wall....To inquire further, call 413-528-0076....

2) Ed is STILL looking for more vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....He also has assorted 1940's and 1950's Jeep parts for sale....He will take best offer for these vintage auto parts....For more information, call 413-446-7293....

3) Mike has an item to brighten up someone's "man cave"....A 8 foot pool table complete with accessories all available for only $100....If you are interested, call him at 413-274-0196....

4) Sherry has a trampoline with sides and it's FREE of charge....To arrange a pick-up, phone 413-329-8585....

5) Sebastian has a potpourri of items available including a king size champagne colored head board for $130, an antique side table 21 by 21 inches sale priced at $65, a antique drop leaf table 23 and a half inches by 53 inches when open, available for $75 and a talking Bart Simpson doll including his famous catch-phrases, just $15....Keep in mind, all these prices are firm....For more details, call 413-717-0638....

6) Robert checked in from "lovely" Lee as he has a pair of light brown leather bags with 6 compartments, zippers and shoulder straps priced at $30 or take both for $50 (a $10 savings), an exercise machine with dial adjustment, just $25 and 7 hand crafted and decorated blue and white plates by Loch's of Scotland....This whole set sells for $50....To inquire further, phone 413-427-7351....

7) Kathy in New Marlborough has a heavy duty steel back window guard for a pick-up truck....The $80 price for this item is firm plus she has a set of trimmer racks for a trailer to hold weed eaters for $50 or best offer....For more information, call 413-229-3057....

8) Lynn has an assortment of fine feathered friends for sale in Sheffield including a mock parrot with cage....Take both for $200....She also has 10 baby parakeets at $10 a piece and a love bird for $50....For more details, call (413) 717-2604....

9) Pat invites you to stop by in Sheffield as she has 150 bails of hay for sale, priced at just $3 a bail....To arrange for pick-up, phone 413-530-6078....