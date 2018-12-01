Trading Post Items For December 1

1) Mark has a 2000 Ford Focus Z-X 3 complete with new brakes, a timing belt and a set of snow tires included, all for only $2,000. Give him a call at (413)528-1526.

2) Mary STILL has a wooden calendar box with painted winter scenes and little working doors for $30 or she'll take best offer.To inquire,call (413)528-0263.

3) Joey has a electric wood stove for the firm price of $50. Call him at (413) 645-3108.

4) Florence STILL has an assortment of Christmas decorations available for best offer just in time to get you into the holiday spirit. Call her today at (413) 528-4887.

5) Vinnie checked in from Sheffield as he STILL has a 6 cylinder 2003 Ford Econoline work van which needs some body work. He is asking for a firm price of $1,200. For more information, call (413) 329-4438.

6) Kathy in New Marlborough has a pair of items for sale including a Bow Flex TC-20 tread climber for $1,000 or she will take best offer and a back window protector for a pick-up truck available for the firm price of $80. If interested, phone (413) 229-3057.

7) Greg from Austerlitz, New York has a 2012 Hankier plow sale priced at 42,800 or he will take best offer....To inquire, call 1-518-329-6381.

8) Jan has an assortment of items including a 3 foot artificial Christmas tree and a 19 inch Samsung flat screen TV, both available for the incredible price of $20 a piece, a box of glass Christmas ornaments for $25 and an oval oak frame mirror available at $50. Call (413) 528-3433.

9) Curt has a trio of items for sale including a 60 by 30 by 48 inch roll-top desk. he'll take $50 or best offer, a brand new Predator 8750 generator for the firm price of only $500 and a 24 by 14 by 70 bird cage, free of charge. For more details, phone (413) 229-3468.