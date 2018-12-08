Trading Post Items For December 8

1) Pat checked in from Amsterdam, New York with an assortment of items including 1,300 78 RPM records, available for $125, a collection of phonographs all for best offer, a restored 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee tractor with new fuel and coolant systems, rims and tires for the firm price of $2,200 and various railroad oriented collectibles dating back from the late 1800's to the 1950's, The whole set is priced at $350. For more information, call 1-518-843-6117.

2) Bethany is serving up a Baker's Pride Y-600 pizza oven and she'll take best offer. call her at (413) 429-6553.

3) Vinnie has a 10 horse power Craftsman snow blower for only $350 or he will take best offer. To inquire, call (413) 329-4438.

4) Joey has a festive item for sale just in time for the holidays: An electric wood stove with a built in log for the firm price of $50. Phone (413) 645-3108.

5) Norm has a pair of items available including a 24 by 38 by 34 chest freezer for $75 or he will take best offer plus an authenticated hand puppet complete with certificate of ownership also for best offer. To learn more, give him a call at (413) 854-4478.

6) Florence is back again to sell assorted Christmas decorations, all for best offer. She also has artificial Christmas trees available for the firm price of $25, a 5 foot jewelry armoire for $40 or best offer and a mahogany top from a baby grand piano, also for best offer. For more information, phone (413) 528-4887.